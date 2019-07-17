Sterigenics to reopen plant after adding emission equipment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sterigenics to reopen plant after adding emission equipment

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The operator of a closed suburban Chicago plant where medical instruments were sterilized with a cancer-causing chemical has reached an agreement with the state of Illinois that will allow the plant to reopen.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin sued Oak Brook-based Sterigenics LLC last year over air pollution violations caused by the release of ethylene oxide from its Willowbrook plant.

The agreement filed in DuPage County Circuit Court will allow Sterigenics to resume operations after installing additional emission capture and control equipment at the plant. If the agreement is approved by the court, Sterigenics will be absolved of any liability for past pollution problems.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency shut down the Willowbrook facility in February after air quality monitoring recorded spikes of the toxic gas in surrounding neighborhoods.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.