Lawsuit filed to stop Illinois gun dealer licensing bill

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois employers who conduct random drug testing for marijuana will soon have to stop those tests.
WSIL - Thunderstorms are moving away from the region tonight. More puddles will only add to the humidity and high heat index values expected to top 105 each afternoon through the weekend. Nick has an updated forecast on News 3 This Morning.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The folks at the Massac County Youth Fair, put a lot of effort into keeping livestock cool on hot days.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new law takes effect Wednesday, requiring Illinois gun dealers to get a license through the state.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Senate Democrat is calling on the FBI to review a Russian company's trendy smartphone app that transforms faces from photos into younger and older images of the person, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion fire department is expanding its current fire station.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Leaders have spent days estimating what they've already spent on the flood of 2019 and how much future repairs will cost.
(WSIL) -- Leaving a plastic water bottle in a hot car in direct sunlight could start a fire in just minutes, according to officials.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Family, friends and firefighters are remembering a man who dedicated the last 20 years of his life to assisting the Harrisburg fire department with whatever it needed.
(WSIL) -- If you think airline seating is getting too tight, you are not alone.
