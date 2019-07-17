Deputies looking for 5 missing kids

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department needs your help to find 5 missing kids.

They are:



Alyssa Carson, age 10



Deanna Carson, age 11



Breanna Cotton, age 12

Jaedyn Bennett, age 14

(No photo provided. McCracken County Sheriff's Department previously provided us a photo, but it was of a different girl with with whom Bennett had previously run away.)

Garret Duncan, age 14

McCracken County deputies believe all five of the children are together. The sisters also took their brown pit bull with them. All four girls were last seen last night at 11:30 p.m. on July 16 in the 8100 block of Ogden Landing Road in West Paducah. There is no description of the clothing they were last seen wearing.

Duncan was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on July 16, walking from a residence in the 9500 block of Ogden Landing Road in West Paducah. Duncan is described as a white male, approximately 5'3" tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Duncan was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, light colored jeans and black/red Nike tennis shoes.

Duncan is known to frequent the Metropolis Lake Road/Palestine Church Road area, as well as the Saxony Trailer Park.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Duncan, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.