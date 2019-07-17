Marion fire department expanding current building - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion fire department expanding current building

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion fire department is expanding its current fire station.

The city bought property next door; where the old Farm Fresh building used to be on Court Street.

Crews knocked the building down in April and Fire Chief Jerry Odum said the new one will cost about $850,000.

He said crews are building two new bays for fire engines and a room to clean equipment.

"Currently, we have two engines, a ladder truck and equipment in pole barns so this will be able to move the engines out front and make for a quicker response," Odum said.

Odum said he's hopeful the expansion will be finished in December.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.