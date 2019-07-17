Marion fire department expanding current building

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion fire department is expanding its current fire station.

The city bought property next door; where the old Farm Fresh building used to be on Court Street.

Crews knocked the building down in April and Fire Chief Jerry Odum said the new one will cost about $850,000.

He said crews are building two new bays for fire engines and a room to clean equipment.

"Currently, we have two engines, a ladder truck and equipment in pole barns so this will be able to move the engines out front and make for a quicker response," Odum said.

Odum said he's hopeful the expansion will be finished in December.