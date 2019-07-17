Congressmen react to resolution condemning President Trump's tweets

(WSIL) -- Two southern Illinois congressmen voted against a resolution condemning President Trump's tweets.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus called the resolution and the entire process annoying. He said the resolution was a waste of time and an attempt to inflame the debate.

Shimkus added that it comes as no surprise that the president is not kind, considerate and caring. Shimkus also claims the resolution broke house rules and he's not sure why they spent a whole day debating it. He said the time would have been much better spent talking about successful international trade deals or the economy.

"It was just a waste of time and an embarrassment to the institution even going down that route," said Congressman Shimkus.

He says he voted against the resolution because it wasn't productive.

On Tuesday, News 3 spoke with Congressman Mike Bost and he echoed Shimkus, saying lawmakers "need to start focusing on those issues that are real and quit worrying about who is badmouthing who."