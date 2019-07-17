Congressmen react to resolution condemning President Trump's twe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Congressmen react to resolution condemning President Trump's tweets

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Two southern Illinois congressmen voted against a resolution condemning President Trump's tweets. 

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus called the resolution and the entire process annoying. He said the resolution was a waste of time and an attempt to inflame the debate. 

Shimkus added that it comes as no surprise that the president is not kind, considerate and caring. Shimkus also claims the resolution broke house rules and he's not sure why they spent a whole day debating it. He said the time would have been much better spent talking about successful international trade deals or the economy. 

"It was just a waste of time and an embarrassment to the institution even going down that route," said Congressman Shimkus. 

He says he voted against the resolution because it wasn't productive. 

MORE: Local congressmen vote against resolution condemning Trump

On Tuesday, News 3 spoke with Congressman Mike Bost and he echoed Shimkus, saying lawmakers "need to start focusing on those issues that are real and quit worrying about who is badmouthing who."

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.