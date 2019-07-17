Power outages reported in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers are without power right now.

The provider reports outages in Alexander, Franklin, Jefferson, Pulaski and Union counties.

View: Ameren power outage map

The Ameren website shows 97 percent of customers in Union County don't have power.

Ameren officials tell News 3 crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.

