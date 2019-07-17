Power outages reported in southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Power outages reported in southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers are without power right now.

The provider reports outages in Alexander, Franklin, Jefferson, Pulaski and Union counties.

View: Ameren power outage map

The Ameren website shows 97 percent of customers in Union County don't have power.

Ameren officials tell News 3 crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Funioncountyil.gov%2Fposts%2F1089319451277358&width=500" width="500" height="192" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

