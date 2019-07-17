Netflix re-edits graphic scene from '13 Reasons Why'

(WSIL) -- High schooler, Hannah Baker, takes her own life and leaves behind tapes telling the '13 Reasons Why'. That's the premise of the Netflix show of that name, which premiered in 2017.

The show also touches on teen drug use, rape, and school shootings. But, it's the graphic suicide scene that upset many people.

Diedra Hopes, clinical manager at Centerstone's Carterville location, says that's partly because suicide is a topic that makes people feel uncomfortable, so they tend to avoid it.

"We hear about the other topics quite a bit in news and in stories and stuff," Hopes explains. "But suicide is something that people don't tend to want to talk about."

Netflix and the show's creator has re-edited the suicide scene after hearing from mental health experts. Those experts were worried it could cause copy-cat suicides and claim it's just too graphic for young adults.

Hopes believes the change is positive for teens who already suffer from depression, "It can be very triggering and that people who are suffering from mental illness already might not need to have that extra trigger."

She says the suicide scene could be too real for some young adults, "It was almost as if, with that scene, step one do this. Step two do this and then it's over. Without that, I think it will take away some of that availability of knowledge, that some teens didn’t already have."

Hopes urges parents to be on the lookout for signs that their teen may be suffering from depression:

A change in eating or sleeping habits

Withdraw from family and friends

Loss of interest in activities

Seeming depressed then extremely happy

Hopes says parents need to talk to their children and tell them that they notice their change in behavior and attitude.

There are local resources available, if you or someone you know is depressed or experiencing suicidal thoughts. Centerstone offers a suicide crisis line sat (855) 985-0911

You can also stop by the group's Carterville location where someone is available 24/7 or any hospital emergency room.

There's also Illinois' Youth Crisis Line that can be reached at (800) 345-9049.