Intense heat could harm roads, Illinois officials warn

Intense heat could harm roads, Illinois officials warn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois transportation officials are warning drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat.

Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says the "potential for pavement failures will increase" this week as the heat index likely tops 100. High temperatures can cause roads to expand and blow out.

State crews will be monitoring the conditions and can make repairs as quickly as possible. In the Chicago area, Metra trains will be reducing their speed by 10 mph. Chief Executive Jim Derwinski says steel can expand in high heat, causing track problems.

Pavement failures can be reported to (800) 452-4368 or 911.

