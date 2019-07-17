Interim University of Missouri-St. Louis leader named

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - University of Missouri System President Mun Choi says he plans to appoint Kristin Sobolik as interim chancellor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Choi on Wednesday announced that he wants Sobolik to lead the school after current Chancellor Thomas George retires Sept. 1.

Sobolik currently serves as provost and executive vice chancellor at the St. Louis campus.

Choi says Sobolik's appointment still needs approval by the system's Board of Curators in August. If approved, she'll serve as interim chancellor until a permanent replacement for George is named.

Sobolik studied biology and anthropology at the University of Iowa and Texas A&M University. A release from the four-campus University of Missouri System says she helped develop the fields of archaeobiology and paleonutrition.

