Two more acts added to July 21 concert at Rent One Park

(WSIL) -- Two more acts have been added to a benefit concert at Rent One Park.

The July 21 concert will now feature Hunter Hayes and Walker Hayes, as well as Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and Elvie Shane.

The concert will support three organizations - Honor Flight Network, Wounded Warrior Project, and Folds of Honor.

General admission tickets are $15. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Late last week, a concert scheduled to benefit the same organizations scheduled for the same day and place featuring Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, and Tucker Beathard was canceled.

No reason was given for the cancellation. Lady Antebellum did announce it will make a donation to those organizations

