Strong storms possible

WSIL - Thunderstorms moving out of Iowa this afternoon could move into SIL/SEMO this evening. ...
WSIL - Thunderstorms moving out of Iowa this afternoon could move into SIL/SEMO this evening. ...
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois' most famous pig has a new home. Porkchop is no longer roaming the streets of Herrin.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois' most famous pig has a new home. Porkchop is no longer roaming the streets of Herrin.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious over the next few days as extreme heat makes its way into the state.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious over the next few days as extreme heat makes its way into the state.
(CNN) - Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day Wednesday by giving the world a sneak peek at some of the emojis the company is working on.
(CNN) - Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day Wednesday by giving the world a sneak peek at some of the emojis the company is working on.
(WSIL) -- S7HD staff collected the positive mosquitoes in Massac County in early July.
(WSIL) -- S7HD staff collected the positive mosquitoes in Massac County in early July.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved through the Midwest, there were multiple reports of funnel clouds throughout central and southern Illinois.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved through the Midwest, there were multiple reports of funnel clouds throughout central and southern Illinois.
NEW YORK (AP) - The notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison.
NEW YORK (AP) - The notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison.
(WSIL) -- Pita Pal Foods of Houston, Texas issued the voluntary recall after listeria was found at a manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.
(WSIL) -- Pita Pal Foods of Houston, Texas issued the voluntary recall after listeria was found at a manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri as temperatures in the 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees through the weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri as temperatures in the 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees through the weekend.