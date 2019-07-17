Apple unveils new emojis coming this fall

(CNN) -- Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day Wednesday by giving the world a sneak peek at some of the emojis the company is working on.

The tech giant revealed it will be releasing 59- new emojis this fall.

They include a slew of new food, animal and smiley face choices.

Apple is also looking to add more diversity to its options.

For instance, it plans to release disability-themed emojis with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.

Apple is also updating its holding hands emojis to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders.

Apple's new emoji will be available in a few months with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

