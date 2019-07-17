"Porkchop" the pig moved out of Herrin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

"Porkchop" the pig moved out of Herrin

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois' most famous pig has a new home.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini tells News 3 "Porkchop" the pig has been removed from the city and relocated to a nearby farm.

Porkchop has become the talk of the region after roaming the streets of town.

Frattini says Porkchop's new home will allow her to get a proper diet, vet care, sleeping quarters, and a fenced in pasture to roam.

People in Herrin had enjoyed feeding and seeing Porkchop, but as she grew Herrin leaders said the pig had become a health concern,
 

