IDOT says roads may buckle in the extreme heat

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious over the next few days as extreme heat makes its way into the state.

IDOT officials say the heat could cause pavement to buckle on certain roads.

"The hottest week of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "At IDOT, we will have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work."

Recent rain and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

It is impossible to predict where or if it will happen, but IDOT says drivers should be alert and ready to slow down or take alternate routes if crews have to respond to buckled pavement.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling (800) 452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.

