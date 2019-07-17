R. Kelly doesn't have freedom, money for this legal battle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly doesn't have freedom, money for this legal battle

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Fighting federal child sex crime charges is already proving to be a different experience for R. Kelly than when the R&B singer successfully fought child pornography charges in state court years ago.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Kelly held in custody without bond while he awaits trial, instead of allowing his release on bond as happened before his 2008 trial. His lawyer says that means Kelly won't have access to a television and will be allowed mere minutes of access to a phone every week.

But perhaps the biggest difference is that the girl he's accused of having sex with in a video, who refused to testify at his 2008 trial, has already told a grand jury that she's the girl in the video - and that Kelly is the man.

