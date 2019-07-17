GOP Sen. Rand Paul blocks bill to boost 9/11 victims fund - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GOP Sen. Rand Paul blocks bill to boost 9/11 victims fund

Posted: Updated:

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican senator has blocked a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims' compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul questions the bill's 70-year time frame and notes that the federal government already faces a $22 trillion debt. He says any new spending such as the 9/11 bill should be offset by cuts.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) of New York is criticizing Paul for playing what she calls "political games."

The bill has 73 co-sponsors in the Senate and easily passed the House last week.

Gillibrand says 9/11 first responders and "the entire nation are watching to see if this body actually cares about the men and women who answered the call of duty" after the 2001 attacks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.