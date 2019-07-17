Man sentenced to prison for gun traced to teen's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to prison for gun traced to teen's death

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in federal prison for selling a gun that was used to kill a 15-year-old Chicago boy.

Investigators said Christopher Henderson of Louisville bought firearms in Kentucky and resold them at a big profit in Chicago. He pleaded guilty to dealing guns without a license.

Xavier Soto was fatally shot in a Chicago alley in 2017. A 16-year-old friend survived.

Henderson acknowledged his wrongdoing in court Tuesday but said he "didn't mean to hurt anybody." Separately, four gang members are facing charges related to Soto's death.

Judge Edmond Chang told Henderson that illegal guns have contributed to Chicago's violence. He says, "It's a story told hundreds of times."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.