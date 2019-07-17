Man passes out after breaking into bank, officer says - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man passes out after breaking into bank, officer says

BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an apparently drunken man fell asleep for nearly three hours inside a Missouri bank after breaking a window to get inside.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 35-year-old Eric Preston Miller, of Boonville, was charged this week with second-degree burglary in the July 7 break-in at First State Community Bank. A Boonville police officer wrote in charging documents that Miller appeared intoxicated in security footage and passed out as he climbed through a broken window.

He regained consciousness nearly three hours later, then kicked through an interior window, setting off an alarm. The officer wrote that Miller walked around the interior of the bank for a few minutes before leaving.

Responding officers found Miller's cellphone inside, near the broken window, and blood smeared on the floor.

