Former St. Louis officer accused of assaulting protesters

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis police officer is charged with three felony counts of third-degree assault accusing him of pepper-spraying protesters in 2017.

Charges were filed Tuesday against William Olsten . Prosecutors say the incident happened in September 2017 outside Busch Stadium during one of many protests that followed the acquittal of Jason Stockley , a white former police officer who had been accused of murder in the death of a black suspect.

According to charging documents, Olsten was angry and began using pepper spray without warning on peaceful protesters.

Two of the victims are listed as "special victims," which could increase the potential penalties. Videographer Heather De Mian was in a wheelchair. Rasheen Aldridge, a St. Louis Democratic committeeman, has a prosthetic leg.

Olsten's attorney hasn't responded to an email Wednesday.

