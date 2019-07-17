Ed Reisch, last family member to run brewery, dies at 100 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ed Reisch, last family member to run brewery, dies at 100

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Ed Reisch, the last family member to operate Reisch Brewing in Springfield, has died at age 100.

Family members say Reisch died Monday. He left Reisch Brewing in 1963 to work for Pabst Brewing in Milwaukee. The State Journal-Register says Reisch Brewing closed three years later after more than a century in Springfield.

The newspaper says Reisch in March tapped a keg of Reisch Gold Top beer, which was revived by local beer lovers. A son, George Reisch, says "it meant the world" to his father.

The beer has been in stores and will be sold at the Illinois State Fair.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.