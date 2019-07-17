Former host of hunting show pleads guilty in poaching probe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former host of hunting show pleads guilty in poaching probe

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man who was a host of a TV show about hunting has pleaded guilty in a poaching investigation.

Chris Brackett of East Peoria admits that he killed two deer in Indiana in 2013 and transported one back to Illinois, in violation of federal law. Indiana allowed hunters only to kill one buck.

The Journal Star reports that Brackett was in federal court in Peoria on Tuesday. Prosecutors have agreed to a 30-month probation sentence when he returns in court on Nov. 5. Brackett also can't hunt anywhere during that period and must pay $30,000.

Brackett nicknamed the 11-point buck "the unicorn buck" for its antler formation. The buck was featured on his show, "Fear No Evil," on the Outdoor Channel.

