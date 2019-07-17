73 apply for 24 licenses to sell medical pot in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Most people who have applied to sell medical marijuana in the Kansas City area won't be granted licenses this year.

The Kansas City Star reports that the director of Missouri's new medical marijuana program Lyndall Fraker says the Kansas City-area congressional district will get 24 licenses, but 73 have applied.

In contrast, the mostly rural 6th Congressional district north of Kansas City has only 17 applications.

The state will start vetting applications to grow, manufacture or sell medical marijuana products on Aug. 3 and make decisions by the end of December. Fraker said an independent third party with no stake in any of the license applications will be in charge of scoring them to determine who gets a license. The scorers won't see the names of the applicants.

