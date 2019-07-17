Remnants of Hurricane Barry result in multiple reports of funnel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Remnants of Hurricane Barry result in multiple reports of funnel clouds

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved through the Midwest, there were multiple reports of funnel clouds throughout central and southern Illinois. Tropical systems that move inland have a tendency to produce funnels along with occasionally producing weak tornadoes. 

As their name implies, "tropical" funnels are found in tropical environments, typically in remnants of hurricanes or tropical storms. Often times, tropical funnels are found in showers that don't resemble a "classic" tornado producing storm. According to the National Weather Service, meteorologists have a basic understanding in how these funnel clouds develop, but the entire process is not entirely understood. 

Funnel clouds are caused by spin in the atmosphere, which is called directional wind shear. Under the right conditions, air can begin to spin, and as it spins faster, it also shrinks. This shrinking air then condenses and can become a funnel cloud. Think of spinning a football horizontally, but as it spins faster and faster, it begins to stand up vertically. 

It's important to note that a funnel cloud is not considered to be a tornado until it touches the ground. Tropical funnels can touch down and cause minor damage, though it is rare. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.