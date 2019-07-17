Bevin, Beshear clash on several issues at farm bureau forum - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin, Beshear clash on several issues at farm bureau forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have clashed on education and health care policies during a forum before Kentucky's most influential agricultural group.

Speaking at Kentucky Farm Bureau headquarters in Louisville, Beshear said Wednesday that a push to bring charter schools to Kentucky will hurt public education. Beshear says charter schools will divert resources away from public schools.

Bevin fired back that it's "nonsense" to claim that competition in education will be bad for Kentucky communities.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, also criticized Bevin's efforts to impose new work requirements rules for some low-income people on Medicaid, saying it will hurt rural hospitals.

Bevin continued to stress the need to fix the state's pension problems.

The two rivals in the November election also stressed their support for rural communities.

