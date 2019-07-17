2 dead, 5 injured in Grand Teton National Park head-on crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 dead, 5 injured in Grand Teton National Park head-on crash

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Two people are dead and five others were injured following a head-on collision in Grand Teton National Park.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday on U.S. Highway 89 when the driver of a minivan veered into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV.

The Jackson Hole Daily reports that the minivan's driver, 65-year-old Craig Edward Aubuchon of Town and Country, Missouri, and the SUV driver, 68-year-old Carol Lynn Roemer of Riverton, Wyoming were killed.

Four passengers in the van, including two children in car seats, were taken to the hospital. Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said one of the adults in the van suffered life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the SUV also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.

