Kentucky student begins trial for threatening comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police sergeant testified that a man accused of terroristic threatening owned ammunition that could be considered military grade.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tuesday began the second day of Timothy Felker's trial. He's accused of saying he would "shoot up" his school.

Lexington police Sgt. Daniel Burnett testified that Felker's ammunition had a "full metal jacket" and was designed to pierce things like light body armor.

Principal Betsy Rains said she received multiple tips about Felker making threatening comments.

A student testified that she was around Felker when he'd made the comments and Felkers's tone became more threatening.

After his arrest, Felker bonded out of jail. Burnett said Felker could have legally bought another firearm after being released on bond. The trial is ongoing.

