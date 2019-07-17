Cops search rural Illinois area for woman missing since '92 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cops search rural Illinois area for woman missing since '92

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (AP) - Investigators have searched land in central Illinois for any remains of a woman who disappeared in Florida in 1992.

Sgt. Roger Pope of the Macon County sheriff's office says no remains were found Tuesday in rural Warrensburg. The Herald and Review says Pope wouldn't disclose what brought investigators to the county.

The Panama City News Herald has reported that the 36-year-old Ray was last seen in Panama City, Florida, 27 years ago. Unable to get a room, the Atlanta woman had parked her car at a motel in the middle of the night. Police said her two children were sleeping inside, but Ray had vanished.

Anyone with information is urged to call (217) 424-0867.

