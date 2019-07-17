Lawsuit: Public housing resident experienced 'living hell'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City public housing resident alleges in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted after complaining about her safety and repeatedly asking to be moved.

The Kansas City Star reports that the woman sued the Housing Authority of Kansas City and a security company hired by the housing authority last week in federal court. She alleges that she was subjected to a "living hell of pervasive sexual harassment and multiple sexual assaults at her home" at the Brush Creek Towers.

The woman's attorney, Anthony LaCroix, says management "turned a blind eye" to the history of complaints. He says other women had also been harassed and assaulted at Brush Creek Towers, to the point where they were afraid to get on the elevator.

The defendants have denied the allegations.

