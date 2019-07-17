Lawsuit: Public housing resident experienced 'living hell' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit: Public housing resident experienced 'living hell'

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City public housing resident alleges in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted after complaining about her safety and repeatedly asking to be moved.

The Kansas City Star reports that the woman sued the Housing Authority of Kansas City and a security company hired by the housing authority last week in federal court. She alleges that she was subjected to a "living hell of pervasive sexual harassment and multiple sexual assaults at her home" at the Brush Creek Towers.

The woman's attorney, Anthony LaCroix, says management "turned a blind eye" to the history of complaints. He says other women had also been harassed and assaulted at Brush Creek Towers, to the point where they were afraid to get on the elevator.

The defendants have denied the allegations.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.