Hummus products recalled nationwide over listeria concerns

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- Dozens of hummus products are being recalled because of concerns over listeria.

Pita Pal Foods of Houston, Texas issued the voluntary recall after listeria was found at a manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection

Listeria can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. 

The recalled products were made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019 and distributed nationwide. No illnesses have been reported. 

Customers who purchased the hummus products may return them to the store for a full refund. 

Questions may be directed to Pita Pal Foods at (832) 803-9295 or products@pitapal.com


 

