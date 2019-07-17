Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019

WSIL -- It's mostly about the cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two Shepherd's looking for a new home.

We start with Barnie Cat. She was found in a hay loft with a litter of kittens and turns 4-years-old in September. Her adoption fee is $75 and she has been spayed, micro-chipped, de-wormed and is currently on routine shots. Barnie Cat is friendly and good with dogs and other cats. She can be found at PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

We have a batch of cute kittens that need homes and names. The five kittens are about 10-12 weeks old. To adopt one of these fur-babies call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

There are two more kittens in need of a home together. They are about 2 to 3 months old. They can be found at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

Also at Jefferson County Animal Control is Ace, who is a one-year-old German Shepherd looking for a forever home.

Last is Bruce. He's almost 3-years-old, neutered and believed to be a Shepherd mix. Bruce is a big dog with a heart to match. His adoption fee is $40 at Salem Animal Control in Kell.