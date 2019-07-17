Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019

Posted: Updated:
PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647 PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647
Franklin County Animal Control: (618) 439-9197 Franklin County Animal Control: (618) 439-9197
Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024 Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024
Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024 Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024
Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696 Salem Animal Control: (618) 822-6696

WSIL -- It's mostly about the cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two Shepherd's looking for a new home.

We start with Barnie Cat. She was found in a hay loft with a litter of kittens and turns 4-years-old in September. Her adoption fee is $75 and she has been spayed, micro-chipped, de-wormed and is currently on routine shots. Barnie Cat is friendly and good with dogs and other cats. She can be found at PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

We have a batch of cute kittens that need homes and names. The five kittens are about 10-12 weeks old. To adopt one of these fur-babies call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton. 

There are two more kittens in need of a home together. They are about 2 to 3 months old. They can be found at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon. 

Also at Jefferson County Animal Control is Ace, who is a one-year-old German Shepherd looking for a forever home.

Last is Bruce. He's almost 3-years-old, neutered and believed to be a Shepherd mix. Bruce is a big dog with a heart to match. His adoption fee is $40 at Salem Animal Control in Kell. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poker Run & Cruise Night for a good cause.

    Poker Run & Cruise Night for a good cause.

    Thursday, July 18 2019 8:52 AM EDT2019-07-18 12:52:33 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.  

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pro Street group from McLeansboro is having a Poker Run and Cruise Night to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.  

  • Viewer photos of the day: July 18, 2019

    Viewer photos of the day: July 18, 2019

    Thursday, July 18 2019 8:43 AM EDT2019-07-18 12:43:01 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning. 

  • Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019

    Pets of the Week: July 18, 2019

    Thursday, July 18 2019 8:40 AM EDT2019-07-18 12:40:27 GMT
    PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647
    PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647

    WSIL -- It's mostly about cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two German Shepherd's looking for a new home. 

    WSIL -- It's mostly about cats in our Pets of the Week, but there are two German Shepherd's looking for a new home. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.