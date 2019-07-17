Viewer photos of the day: July 17, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - The notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison.
(WSIL) -- Pita Pal Foods of Houston, Texas issued the voluntary recall after listeria was found at a manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We had several viewer photos sent to News 3 This Morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri as temperatures in the 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees through the weekend.
(WSIL) — The man who has been giving back to fallen soldiers, police officers and firefighters for years is now fighting two of his own battles.
(WSIL) -- It's nearly time for kids to head back to school, and Shawnee Health Care wants to help parents get their children ready.
CHICAGO (AP) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois has announced it will stop accepting federal funds because of a new Trump administration rule barring family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- There could be relief soon for communities impacted by the Len Small Levee breach.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of farmers participated in a live taping by the U.S. Farm Report at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois congressmen voted against resolution, condemning a series of tweets President Donald Trump sent on Sunday, telling four congresswomen of color to essentially go back to their countries and fix the problems there.
