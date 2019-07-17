Indiana man accused of labor trafficking minors in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana man accused of labor trafficking minors in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A man is being accused of bringing 12 children from out of state into Kentucky to sell candy for him.

The Kentucky Attorney General told news outlets Tuesday that 54-year-old Shawn Floyd was being investigated for human trafficking of minors in several Kentucky counties over the past two years.

A statement from Attorney General Andy Beshear says Floyd was arrested Friday after a traffic stop. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and having a controlled substance prescription not in its original container.

Floyd and the 12 children are from Indiana with the youngest being 11-year-old. Floyd forced the children to share a hotel room with three adults and made them buy their own meals.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Floyd has an attorney.

