Officer fatally shoots man at southern Indiana truck stop

MEMPHIS, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's officer fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana truck stop after the man was seen firing a handgun into the ground.

Indiana State Police say officers from the Clark County sheriff's office responded around midday Tuesday to Love's Travel Stop near Memphis following a request from Charlestown police, who were working on a missing person case involving a man who was believed to be suicidal.

Charlestown police believed 62-year-old Stephen E. Fischer of Charlestown was at the truck stop and state police say sheriff's officers found him armed with a handgun.

State police say officers tried non-lethal options, but at least one shot Fischer. Police say he was taken to a hospital in nearby Louisville, Kentucky, where he died.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

