Excessive Heat Watch has been issued as extreme heat and humidity returns

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri as temperatures in the 90s and heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees through the weekend.

The remnants of hurricane Barry have exited, but the heat and humidity is set to ramp up through the rest of the week. The heat starts to spill over into our region Wednesday afternoon as temperatures will warm to around 90 in southern Illinois, but extremely high humidity will combine for a heat index in the afternoon near 100. A couple isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, primarily in southeast Missouri.

A big upper-level ridge will take hold over the eastern U.S. by Thursday bringing the warmest air of the season so far to the Midwest. Locally, that means afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index as high as 110. While the afternoon heat will grab the headlines, the nights won't feature much of a cool down with mid to upper 70 morning temperatures.

Where's the relief? It will come in the way of a cold front early next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.