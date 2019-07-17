Chicago aquarium officials determine sex of Beluga calf - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago aquarium officials determine sex of Beluga calf

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials with Chicago's Shedd Aquarium say a Beluga whale calf born less than two weeks ago is male.

The aquarium's animal care team confirmed the calf's sex during a recent health exam.

The baby whale and its mother are under 24-hour observation as the calf continues to grow and nurse. Aquarium officials say the data collected from the observation is shared with others who study wild beluga whale populations.

The 38-year-old beluga, Mauyak (MY-yak), delivered earlier this month . Her calf was the first beluga calf at the lakefront aquarium in seven years.

Shedd officials say shortly after the birth, the calf swam to the surface and took its first breath. Animal care experts estimate the calf was about 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weighed about 150 pounds (68 kilograms) at birth.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.