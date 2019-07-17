Matt Jones off Kentucky TV show while he mulls Senate race - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Matt Jones off Kentucky TV show while he mulls Senate race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A television station is pulling weeknight host Matt Jones from the show while he decides whether to seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that WLEX-TV general manager Patrick Dalbey said Jones was being pulled from the "Hey Kentucky" show.

Jones said he understands the decision but disagrees with it. He will maintain his radio show, "Kentucky Sports Radio," but said if he decides to run for office, his level of involvement might change.

Jones has been publicly considering the race for more than a year. Former combat pilot Amy McGrath announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination last week.

