Shawnee Health Service offers back to school physical exams

(WSIL) -- It's nearly time for kids to head back to school, and Shawnee Health Service wants to help parents get their children ready.

Shawnee Health Service is teaming with IlliniCare Health and First Southern Bank to provide children with physical exams and immunizations before school starts.

The Clinic is offering Back to School Exams in Marion Thursday, July 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Health Service (1506 Sioux Drive).

Physicals will be $25, while a physical and dental exam together will be $35.

The health care center also offers free school supplies at the event. The Carbondale campus held the event Tuesday.