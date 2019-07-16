Shawnee Health Service offers back to school physical exams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shawnee Health Service offers back to school physical exams

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- It's nearly time for kids to head back to school, and Shawnee Health Service wants to help parents get their children ready.

Shawnee Health Service is teaming with IlliniCare Health and First Southern Bank to provide children with physical exams and immunizations before school starts.

The Clinic is offering Back to School Exams in Marion Thursday, July 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Health Service (1506 Sioux Drive).

Physicals will be $25, while a physical and dental exam together will be $35.

The health care center also offers free school supplies at the event. The Carbondale campus held the event Tuesday.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.