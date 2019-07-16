Local congressmen vote against resolution condemning Trump - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local congressmen vote against resolution condemning Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois congressmen voted against a resolution, condemning a series of tweets President Donald Trump sent on Sunday, telling four congresswomen of color to essentially go back to their countries and fix the problems there.

Only one of the four women, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was born outside of the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, was one of the lawmakers who voted against the resolution. It passed largely along party lines, with only four Republicans and the lone congressional independent member voting with Democrats in favor of it.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, also voted against it.

Bost said he doesn't like how Trump framed his tweets but also pointed to criticism House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced for criticizing the same group last week.

"They're automatically saying he's racist in that (resolution), yet whenever they called Nancy Pelosi racist last week, you don't see a resolution like that," Bost said. "I don't think that's a call we should make here. I believe that we've got to calm this down, and i think this only makes it worse."

Last week, Pelosi minimized the impact the group of lawmakers has after they were the only lawmakers to vote against a funding package for border security. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, said she doesn't believe Pelosi is racist but said it's worth questioning why she's singling out the group.

Bost said the House needs to spend more time on creating jobs and dealing with immigration.

"We need to start focusing on those issues that are real and quit worrying about who is badmouthing who," Bost said.

