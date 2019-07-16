Local congressmen vote against resolution condemning Trump

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of farmers participated in a live taping by the U.S. Farm Report at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois congressmen voted against resolution, condemning a series of tweets President Donald Trump sent on Sunday, telling four congresswomen of color to essentially go back to their countries and fix the problems there.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says former Justice John Paul Stevens, a leading liberal, has died at age 99.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- As the floodwaters start to recede, Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner estimates just repairing the roadways damaged from the flood will cost millions of dollars.
MARION (WSIL) -- Job seekers got the chance to attend an employment fair.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A new laundromat is getting a lot of support from the community after the owners claim the competition purposely tried to hide their building.
CHICAGO (WSIL) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson is urging President Donald Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes.
WSIL -- The remnants of Hurricane Barry have brought us a few seasonably cool days but as Barry moves out the heat and humidity will return.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Water is still covering many roadways, but some alternative routes are off limits to drivers.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thai Taste announced on Facebook that the business is not closing but is looking for a new owner.
