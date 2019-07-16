Live taping of the U.S. Farm Report at SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of farmers participated in a live taping by the U.S. Farm Report at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Tuesday. The U.S. Farm Report is the longest-running syndicated agriculture television program.

Michael Cochenour, a corn and soybean farmer from Indiana, drove more than two hours to be at the taping in Carbondale.

"We can empathize even if we're 600 miles away we're all farmers at the end of the day, and we understand what that means," says Cochenour.

Participants in the free event got the chance to ask questions to market analysts. Farmers like Cochenour say 2019 has been one of the worst farming experiences.

"To say it's been a challenge is an understatement. This is definitely one for the record books," says Cochenour.

He says his region in Indiana looks similar to southern Illinois. Alan Hoskinson, the president and national sales director for American Farm Mortgage and Finical Services says the average consumers will start seeing higher prices sometime this fall due to the lack of harvest.

"Obviously corn is utilized. The corn that we grow in this area is traditionally is used for, many times, feed or ethanol," says Hoskins.

Cochenour says he's going to continue being hopeful.

"We'll get through it. There will be next year," adds Cochenour.

This is the second time the live taping of the U.S. Farm Report was held at SIUC. The first was last year on July 24.