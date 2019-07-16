HireLevel hosts national job hiring event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HireLevel hosts national job hiring event

MARION (WSIL) -- Job seekers got the chance to attend an employment fair.

HireLevel held a job fair Tuesday in Marion and all of its other locations, looking to fill hundreds of jobs across the country, ranging from labor to administrative work.

HireLevel client relationship manager Melanie Chamness said the strong economy has created a large number of new positions that need to be filled.

"We have multiple job opportunities in the area. Unemployment rates are very low, currently," Chamness said. "This is a market for candidates currently, we want to make sure that we are advertising the positions that we currently have available to get the best recruitment that we can."

HireLevel hosts other hiring events throughout the year in Marion.

More information about those can be found on its Facebook page.

