HireLevel hosts national job hiring event

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- As the floodwaters start to recede, Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner estimates just repairing the roadways damaged from the flood will cost millions of dollars.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- As the floodwaters start to recede, Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner estimates just repairing the roadways damaged from the flood will cost millions of dollars.
MARION (WSIL) -- Job seekers got the chance to attend an employment fair.
MARION (WSIL) -- Job seekers got the chance to attend an employment fair.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A new laundromat is getting a lot of support from the community after the owners claim the competition purposely tried to hide their building.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A new laundromat is getting a lot of support from the community after the owners claim the competition purposely tried to hide their building.
CHICAGO (WSIL) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson is urging President Donald Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes.
CHICAGO (WSIL) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson is urging President Donald Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes.
WSIL -- The remnants of Hurricane Barry have brought us a few seasonably cool days but as Barry moves out the heat and humidity will return.
WSIL -- The remnants of Hurricane Barry have brought us a few seasonably cool days but as Barry moves out the heat and humidity will return.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Water is still covering many roadways, but some alternative routes are off limits to drivers.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Water is still covering many roadways, but some alternative routes are off limits to drivers.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thai Taste announced on Facebook that the business is not closing but is looking for a new owner.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thai Taste announced on Facebook that the business is not closing but is looking for a new owner.
JEFFERSON CO. -- Interstate 57 southbound is shut down at the Ina exit.
JEFFERSON CO. -- Interstate 57 southbound is shut down at the Ina exit.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man is accused of forging money and payroll checks.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man is accused of forging money and payroll checks.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man paddling the entire length of the Mississippi River for a good cause is now halfway through his journey.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man paddling the entire length of the Mississippi River for a good cause is now halfway through his journey.