Bost optimistic about possible fix to Len Small Levee

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- There could be relief soon for communities impacted by the Len Small Levee breach.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R- Murphysboro, said he's been working to fix the Len Small Levee since it breached in 2016.

"It might not be with this flood, but within the next few floods, if we don't get this fixed, it will change the navigational course of the river and possibly stop navigation on the river," Bost said.

Several barges were sucked through the levee breach earlier this month, prompting a renewed push for help.

The issue though is over how to repair it and who should pay for it.

Bost said federal dollars will go to the levee for flooding prevention, but not for navigational work.

"This is a situation where common horse sense has flown out the window," Bost said during a congressional hearing Friday.

Living near the levee breach has been difficult, with many needing boats to get around.

"This isn't about their land anymore. Their land is gone," Bost said. "It is under so much sand it doesn't matter... unless somebody else wants to open a sand pit down there when we get the levee back in place, there's not a lot we can do there."

Bost met Tuesday with R.D. James, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to hash out the problem, and he believes they agree on a solution.

"He agrees with us on the fact the language needs to be changed," Bost said. "So now we're trying to position ourselves to bring that language forward to try to move it through."

When that will happen is tricky. Another water resources bill will be worked on for 2020, but Bost wants this done as soon as possible.

He said he's optimistic about having a bill passed sometime next month.