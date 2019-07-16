Bost optimistic about possible fix to Len Small Levee

(WSIL) — The man who has been giving back to fallen soldiers, police officers and firefighters for years is now fighting two of his own battles.
(WSIL) — The man who has been giving back to fallen soldiers, police officers and firefighters for years is now fighting two of his own battles.
(WSIL) -- It's nearly time for kids to head back to school, and Shawnee Health Care wants to help parents get their children ready.
(WSIL) -- It's nearly time for kids to head back to school, and Shawnee Health Care wants to help parents get their children ready.
CHICAGO (AP) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois has announced it will stop accepting federal funds because of a new Trump administration rule barring family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.
CHICAGO (AP) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois has announced it will stop accepting federal funds because of a new Trump administration rule barring family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- There could be relief soon for communities impacted by the Len Small Levee breach.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- There could be relief soon for communities impacted by the Len Small Levee breach.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of farmers participated in a live taping by the U.S. Farm Report at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Tuesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of farmers participated in a live taping by the U.S. Farm Report at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois congressmen voted against resolution, condemning a series of tweets President Donald Trump sent on Sunday, telling four congresswomen of color to essentially go back to their countries and fix the problems there.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois congressmen voted against resolution, condemning a series of tweets President Donald Trump sent on Sunday, telling four congresswomen of color to essentially go back to their countries and fix the problems there.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says former Justice John Paul Stevens, a leading liberal, has died at age 99.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says former Justice John Paul Stevens, a leading liberal, has died at age 99.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- As the floodwaters start to recede, Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner estimates just repairing the roadways damaged from the flood will cost millions of dollars.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- As the floodwaters start to recede, Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner estimates just repairing the roadways damaged from the flood will cost millions of dollars.
MARION (WSIL) -- Job seekers got the chance to attend an employment fair.
MARION (WSIL) -- Job seekers got the chance to attend an employment fair.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A new laundromat is getting a lot of support from the community after the owners claim the competition purposely tried to hide their building.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A new laundromat is getting a lot of support from the community after the owners claim the competition purposely tried to hide their building.