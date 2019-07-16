Petitions delivered to soccer federation demanding equal pay - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Petitions delivered to soccer federation demanding equal pay

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Fans of the women's World Cup championship soccer team delivered petitions to U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters in Chicago that demanded equal for the players.

Wearing a red women's team jersey, 12-year-old Greta Lindall on Tuesday told fans that members of the women are heroes. She added no one can criticize their skills because they are the best in the word, and the next step is "to pay them like it."

The demonstrators later delivered a petition with 200,000 signatures to USSF employees inside.

The Soccer Federation has come under fire for paying the women's team less than the men's team, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

USSF spokesman Neil Buethe said the organization is moving toward negotiations with the women's national team, and both parties have agreed not to discuss anything further with the media.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.