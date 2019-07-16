Dirty dispute between laundromat owners

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A new laundromat is getting a lot of support from the community after the owners claim the competition purposely tried to hide their building.

On Thursday, Bustin' Suds Laundromat opened for business. The very next day-- on Friday-- shipping containers were placed to block the view of the business. The owner of Bustin' Suds says the person who put them there owns the only other laundromat in town.

Kim Thacker says there's no harm in a little friendly competition, but she doesn't believe this was meant to be friendly.

"I stood there and watched him strategically place both the containers parallel in front of my building," said Thacker.

She's talking about her competition, Victor Cusumano who owns Soapy Joe's.

At first, Thacker says she was upset because the containers make it hard for drivers to see her business, but now she's not worried about being seen.

"I feel it was intentionally done, but I couldn't have asked for better advertising," said Thacker.

Cusumano told her he just bought the property. So she made a post on Facebook letting everyone know where they were with the hash tag: #behindthecoscotrailers. Shortly after, word started to spread.

New 3 reached out to Cusumano to ask why he put the containers there. He told us he didn't own the property and didn't have a say where the containers went.

However, that's not what News 3 learned. We did some digging and found that the property is registered to an LLC which was just formed at the end of June and is registered in Cusumano's name.

About 30 minutes after News 3 called Cusumano, a tow truck showed up to move the containers from blocking the Bustin' Suds sign.

"There is enough business in this town for everyone," said Thacker.