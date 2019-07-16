Jesse Jackson, son urge Pres. Trump to pardon ex-Gov. Blagojevich

CHICAGO (WSIL) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson is urging President Donald Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes.
WSIL -- The remnants of Hurricane Barry have brought us a few seasonably cool days but as Barry moves out the heat and humidity will return.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Water is still covering many roadways, but some alternative routes are off limits to drivers.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thai Taste announced on Facebook that the business is not closing but is looking for a new owner.
JEFFERSON CO. -- Interstate 57 southbound is shut down at the Ina exit.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man is accused of forging money and payroll checks.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man paddling the entire length of the Mississippi River for a good cause is now halfway through his journey.
WSIL - The remnants of Barry will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast through tonight. ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Thousands of model rockets have been launched in Huntsville, Alabama, 50 years after the Apollo 11 crew blasted off for the moon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A conference is coming to John A Logan College to inform people about dementia and how to care for someone suffering.
