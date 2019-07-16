The heat and humidity crank up through the rest of the week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The heat and humidity crank up through the rest of the week

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- The remnants of Hurricane Barry have brought us a few seasonably cool days but as Barry moves out the heat and humidity will return.

Temperatures through the end of the week are expected to climb back into the 90s with heat indices in the 100s.   If you are going to be outdoors for work or pleasure be sure to stay safe.  Here are a few safety tips: drink plenty of water, wear loose clothing, take breaks indoors and please do not forget your outdoor pets.  This week will be a week to enjoy the pool or simply stay in and soak up the air conditioning.  

Meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest update on News 3 tonight at 6. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.