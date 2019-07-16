The heat and humidity crank up through the rest of the week

WSIL -- The remnants of Hurricane Barry have brought us a few seasonably cool days but as Barry moves out the heat and humidity will return.

Temperatures through the end of the week are expected to climb back into the 90s with heat indices in the 100s. If you are going to be outdoors for work or pleasure be sure to stay safe. Here are a few safety tips: drink plenty of water, wear loose clothing, take breaks indoors and please do not forget your outdoor pets. This week will be a week to enjoy the pool or simply stay in and soak up the air conditioning.

