New charges filed against unlicensed public defender - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New charges filed against unlicensed public defender

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A former southern Illinois assistant public defender who is accused of practicing law without a license is facing new charges for writing bad checks.

Kelcie Miller was charged last month with deceptive practices for writing the checks in northern Illinois' Winnebago County. Miller allegedly passed the checks to a Rockford apartment rental company between July and October 2018.

The 26-year-old Miller was charged in May with theft of government property for collecting a salary and benefits while working in the Madison County Public Defender's office from October until May. She was also charged with forgery for presenting Public Defender John Rekowski with a fake Illinois Attorney Registration Card that stated she was active and authorized to practice law. A judge discovered the deception when he tried to look her up in a lawyer directory.

It wasn't immediately known if Miller has legal representation.

