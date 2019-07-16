Thai Taste is up for sale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thai Taste is up for sale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Another business on the Carbondale Strip is up for sale. 

Thai Taste announced on Facebook that the business is not closing but is looking for a new owner. 

The restaurant posted that the owner's wife was offered a job in Texas, and they will be moving. Thai Taste said that the restaurant will not close, whether they find a buyer or not. The sale will come with the current staff, including its head chef.

Thai Taste's 15th anniversary is approaching this December. 

The restaurant joins several other businesses on the Carbondale Strip to hit the market, including PK's and Hangar 9.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.