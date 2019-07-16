Thai Taste is up for sale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Another business on the Carbondale Strip is up for sale.

Thai Taste announced on Facebook that the business is not closing but is looking for a new owner.

The restaurant posted that the owner's wife was offered a job in Texas, and they will be moving. Thai Taste said that the restaurant will not close, whether they find a buyer or not. The sale will come with the current staff, including its head chef.

Thai Taste's 15th anniversary is approaching this December.

The restaurant joins several other businesses on the Carbondale Strip to hit the market, including PK's and Hangar 9.