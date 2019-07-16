Warrant Wednesday: July 17, 2019

WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

William J. Carpenter, 44, is wanted for failing to appear for criminal trespass to residential property with a person home. He is described as 5'7" tall, 185 pounds and last known to be in the Christopher area. Carpenter's bond is set at $15,000.

Marcie L. Caudill, 30, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is described as 5'0" tall, 95 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Caudill's bond is set at $20,000.

Nicholas J. Koczorowski, 22, is wanted for failing to appear for manufacturing/delivering cannabis. He is described as 6'0" tall, 150 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Koczorowski's bond is set at $10,000.

Timothy L. Hastings, 30, is wanted for failing to appear for driving on a revoked license/driving under the influence/driving with 2nd suspension. He is described as 6'0" tall, 150 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Hastings' bond is set at $7,500.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.