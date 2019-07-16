Christopher man accused of having $34,000 in fake cash

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man is in jail accused of having counterfeit cash and payroll checks.

Officers arrested Michael Eskew on July 12 at a home in Christopher.

They found almost $34,000 in funny money, fake payroll checks, and drug paraphernalia.

Franklin County State's Attorney Evan Owens has charged Eskew with forgery and unlawful possession of a look-a-like substance.

Eskew is due in court on Aug. 7 to face the felony charges. His bond is currently set at $30,000.