Christopher man accused of having $34,000 in fake cash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Christopher man accused of having $34,000 in fake cash

Posted: Updated:

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man is in jail accused of having counterfeit cash and payroll checks.

Officers arrested Michael Eskew on July 12 at a home in Christopher.

They found almost $34,000 in funny money, fake payroll checks, and drug paraphernalia.

Franklin County State's Attorney Evan Owens has charged Eskew with forgery and unlawful possession of a look-a-like substance.

Eskew is due in court on Aug. 7 to face the felony charges. His bond is currently set at $30,000.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.