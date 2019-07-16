Man killed, woman hurt in crash in Great Smoky National Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park say a man died and a woman injured in a car crash.

News sources report the park says in a news release that 37-year-old Timothy Patrick James McCauley of Farmington, Missouri, was killed when the car he was driving left the road and landed about 50 feet below and about a mile east of the Clingmans Dome parking area along Clingmans Dome Road.

Park officials say 38-year-old Angela Walker was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The 7-mile road branches off of Newfound Gap Road/U.S. 441 and leads to the highest point in the Great Smokies.

The National Park Service is investigating Monday's accident.

